Algorand Tops 1-Day Volume of $79.34 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Algorand has a market cap of $1.77 billion and approximately $79.34 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00078487 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00057606 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00011152 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00025353 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,421,617,557 coins and its circulating supply is 7,199,419,398 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

