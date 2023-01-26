Algorand Tops 1-Day Volume of $79.34 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Algorand has a market cap of $1.77 billion and approximately $79.34 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00078487 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00057606 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00011152 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00025353 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000829 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004512 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000207 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002047 BTC.
Algorand Profile
Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,421,617,557 coins and its circulating supply is 7,199,419,398 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Algorand Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
