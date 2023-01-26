Aleph Zero (AZERO) Trading Up 29.9% This Week

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Aleph Zero coin can now be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00005113 BTC on popular exchanges. Aleph Zero has a market cap of $231.85 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded 29.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.88 or 0.00403545 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,519.77 or 0.28325851 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.08 or 0.00586869 BTC.

Aleph Zero Profile

Aleph Zero launched on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 195,258,136 coins. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aleph Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

