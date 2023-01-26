Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Raised to $325.00 at Mizuho

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALB. Piper Sandler began coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.40.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $270.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.94 and its 200-day moving average is $259.46. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,681 shares of company stock worth $5,310,662 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 79,043.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,405,387 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Albemarle by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 217,538 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 71.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 488,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,176,000 after acquiring an additional 203,385 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 86.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 375,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,257,000 after acquiring an additional 173,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,684,541,000 after acquiring an additional 158,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

