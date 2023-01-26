Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Raised to $325.00 at Mizuho

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.94% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALB. Piper Sandler began coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.40.
Albemarle Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $270.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.94 and its 200-day moving average is $259.46. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.45.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,681 shares of company stock worth $5,310,662 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 79,043.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,405,387 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Albemarle by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 217,538 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 71.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 488,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,176,000 after acquiring an additional 203,385 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 86.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 375,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,257,000 after acquiring an additional 173,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,684,541,000 after acquiring an additional 158,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
Albemarle Company Profile
Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.
