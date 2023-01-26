Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Albemarle by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 217,538 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after buying an additional 155,848 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 251,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,714,000 after buying an additional 131,474 shares during the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 383,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,112,000 after buying an additional 124,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,321,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.40.

In related news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,662 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALB opened at $270.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.46.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 20.95 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

