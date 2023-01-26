Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.29

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.29 and last traded at C$15.22, with a volume of 797482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.97.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGI shares. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.94.

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.10 billion and a PE ratio of 193.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.36.

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$278.71 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 14,167 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total transaction of C$194,077.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,191,756.90. In related news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 14,167 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total value of C$194,077.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,191,756.90. Also, Senior Officer Christine Barwell sold 3,166 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.34, for a total transaction of C$35,902.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$451,989.72. Insiders sold a total of 302,777 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,267 in the last three months.

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

