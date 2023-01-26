Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) Price Target Raised to $3.00 at Morgan Stanley

Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 114.29% from the stock’s previous close.

AKLI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Akili from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Akili in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Akili Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of Akili stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Akili has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 12.27 and a quick ratio of 12.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akili

Akili ( NASDAQ:AKLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Akili will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Akili during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,545,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Akili during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Revelation Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akili during the 3rd quarter worth $556,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Akili in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Akili in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Akili Company Profile

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

