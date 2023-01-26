Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, an increase of 526.2% from the December 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 753,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS EADSY traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $32.88. 263,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,066. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.56 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 46.71% and a net margin of 7.62%. Analysts forecast that Airbus will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

EADSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets cut Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Airbus from €155.00 ($168.48) to €185.00 ($201.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Airbus SE is a holding and management company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace products, services, and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense and Space. The Airbus segment offers jet aircraft, aircraft conversion and related services, turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components.

