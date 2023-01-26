Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, an increase of 526.2% from the December 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 753,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Airbus Trading Up 0.1 %
OTCMKTS EADSY traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $32.88. 263,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,066. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60.
Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.56 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 46.71% and a net margin of 7.62%. Analysts forecast that Airbus will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE is a holding and management company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace products, services, and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense and Space. The Airbus segment offers jet aircraft, aircraft conversion and related services, turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Airbus (EADSY)
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.