Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,328,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Airbnb from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.19.

ABNB stock opened at $104.44 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $191.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.90.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $26,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,230,802.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,636 shares of company stock valued at $55,720,426 in the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

