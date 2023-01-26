Aion (AION) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.12 Million

Aion (AION) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $16.50 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0329 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.51 or 0.00232025 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00103970 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00058952 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00035821 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004414 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000405 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.