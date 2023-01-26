AIA Group Ltd Sells 4,208 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in PayPal by 28,420.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,350 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund increased its holdings in PayPal by 674.9% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147,478 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $170,453,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in PayPal by 22.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $585,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,015 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on PayPal from $99.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.52.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $79.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $176.20. The firm has a market cap of $90.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.61 and its 200 day moving average is $83.85.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

