AIA Group Ltd Sells 3,471 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $101.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.81.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

