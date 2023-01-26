AIA Group Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Corning were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $630,470,000 after buying an additional 5,451,525 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,289,000 after buying an additional 1,647,814 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,066,000 after buying an additional 1,350,499 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 254.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,298,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,670,000 after buying an additional 932,034 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 298.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 987,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after buying an additional 739,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.46. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Fox Advisors cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

