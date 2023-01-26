AIA Group Ltd Purchases 339 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 27.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 214.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 13.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 1,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $77,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,646.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wolfspeed Trading Up 0.4 %

WOLF opened at $81.96 on Thursday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.07 and a 12 month high of $125.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.27.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.76 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WOLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Wolfspeed in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

Wolfspeed Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

