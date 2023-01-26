AIA Group Ltd Has $464,000 Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2023

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBSGet Rating) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,719 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in HubSpot by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in HubSpot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $349.45 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $596.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.83 and a beta of 1.56.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $443.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,935,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,188,490. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.55.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

