AIA Group Ltd Has $352,000 Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE MTD opened at $1,531.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,583.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,470.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,323.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,396.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total transaction of $1,691,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,380.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total value of $1,691,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,380.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 2,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,414.85, for a total value of $3,555,518.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,073 shares of company stock worth $52,372,537. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

