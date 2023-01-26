AIA Group Ltd Cuts Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.30.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.56 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

