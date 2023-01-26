AIA Group Ltd Cuts Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 37,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $107.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $116.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.36 and a 200 day moving average of $102.61.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,014.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

