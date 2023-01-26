AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Update

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, a decrease of 61.0% from the December 31st total of 259,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 520,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of AIA Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get AIA Group alerts:

AIA Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AAGIY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.86. The company had a trading volume of 203,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,526. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average of $39.04. AIA Group has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $47.91.

About AIA Group

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.

Further Reading

