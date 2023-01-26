Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Short Interest Up 208.7% in January

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 208.7% from the December 31st total of 424,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 20.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at Agrify

In other Agrify news, CEO Raymond Nobu Chang purchased 2,307,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $1,499,999.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,361,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,999.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Agrify news, Director Guichao Hua purchased 54,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.10 per share, with a total value of $4,617,866.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,612,855.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond Nobu Chang acquired 2,307,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,999.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,361,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,999.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Agrify alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agrify

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Agrify during the third quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agrify during the third quarter worth $96,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Agrify by 74.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agrify during the second quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agrify during the second quarter worth $29,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agrify Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on AGFY. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Agrify to $1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Agrify from $40.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered Agrify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

AGFY traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,572. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Agrify has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $86.35.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($12.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($10.05). The business had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Agrify had a negative net margin of 208.40% and a negative return on equity of 67.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Agrify will post -25.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agrify

(Get Rating)

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.