Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Position Lowered by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,849,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,411 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies comprises 6.6% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $224,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on A. UBS Group increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.36.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A opened at $155.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.54.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $1,978,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at $8,790,431.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $1,978,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at $8,790,431.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total value of $20,046,499.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,691 shares in the company, valued at $40,597,409.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,039 shares of company stock valued at $32,268,881 over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.