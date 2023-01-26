Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance

Shares of AEZS opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.35. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $10.99.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

Further Reading

