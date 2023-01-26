Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Trading Down 0.7%

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.68 and last traded at $14.77. Approximately 14,436 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 45,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANYYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aena S.M.E. from €133.00 ($144.57) to €148.00 ($160.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aena S.M.E. from €131.00 ($142.39) to €119.00 ($129.35) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aena S.M.E. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

Aena S.M.E. Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.