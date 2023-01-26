Adshares Price Reaches $1.22 on Exchanges (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $43.23 million and approximately $475,467.62 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00005293 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Adshares has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00021134 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009435 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000777 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001951 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Adshares Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 35,355,796 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

