adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €137.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €137.00 ($148.91) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($141.30) price target on adidas in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($138.04) price target on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €165.00 ($179.35) price target on adidas in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($152.17) target price on adidas in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($201.09) target price on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

adidas Stock Performance

ADS stock traded down €3.22 ($3.50) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €145.50 ($158.15). 499,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €130.18 and its 200 day moving average is €137.37. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($177.88) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($218.49).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

