Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,225 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.69% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $23,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Manish Maini sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,540,916.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Manish Maini sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,540,916.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $4,491,893.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,854,521.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,394 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,857. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 1.1 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,384. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $57.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average of $47.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Further Reading

