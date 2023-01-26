Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Abiomed comprises 4.3% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Abiomed worth $18,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 730.8% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 96.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 57.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 3,680.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abiomed Stock Performance

In other Abiomed news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Abiomed news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total transaction of $747,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,592.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,544 shares of company stock worth $2,468,594 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD remained flat at $381.02 during midday trading on Thursday. 258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,028. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $381.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $379.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. Abiomed had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $265.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Abiomed Profile

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.