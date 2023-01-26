Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Increased to $132.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2023

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABTGet Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $111.00 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $193.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.82.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.