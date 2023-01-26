Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Increased to $132.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $111.00 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $193.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.82.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

