697,143 Shares in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Purchased by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 697,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,968,000. Euronav accounts for 3.4% of Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sycomore Asset Management owned approximately 0.35% of Euronav at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 299.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,944,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,636 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,721,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Euronav by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,583,765 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 475,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Euronav by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after acquiring an additional 806,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Euronav by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 168,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronav alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EURN shares. StockNews.com raised Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oddo Bhf lowered Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €24.20 ($26.30) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Euronav from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.24.

Euronav Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EURN traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.44. The stock had a trading volume of 309,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,438,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Euronav NV has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $21.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $167.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.83 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st.

About Euronav

(Get Rating)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.