661,665 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Bought by American Financial Group Inc.

American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 661,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,000. Warner Bros. Discovery accounts for about 2.6% of American Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $14.68 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WBD. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Stories

