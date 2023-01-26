6,273 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after buying an additional 54,702 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,030,000. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE BAH opened at $97.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.43. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 43.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BAH. Raymond James cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.