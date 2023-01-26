5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.23

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.23 and last traded at C$3.13, with a volume of 46941 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on VNP. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Desjardins raised shares of 5N Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of 5N Plus from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “outperform spec market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.58.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

5N Plus Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.17. The stock has a market cap of C$277.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Insider Activity at 5N Plus

About 5N Plus

In other news, Director Luc Bertrand bought 60,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$151,628.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,153,000 shares in the company, valued at C$5,378,194.

(Get Rating)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

Featured Articles

