44,445 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Purchased by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 44,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PARA. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,561,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at $598,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $767,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,949,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Price Performance

PARA stock remained flat at $21.93 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,991,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,429,534. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.51. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $39.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. Analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PARA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $47.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.68.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.