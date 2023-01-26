437,376 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Acquired by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 437,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,079,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,859,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,723,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,136,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WBD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.33.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.