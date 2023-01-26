3M (NYSE:MMM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.50-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -. 3M also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.50-9.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.50.

3M Trading Down 1.8 %

MMM opened at $112.93 on Thursday. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $175.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of 3M

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of 3M by 73.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 37.4% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $312,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

