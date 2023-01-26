3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06), RTT News reports. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

3M Stock Down 1.8 %

3M stock opened at $112.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $175.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.10.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

Institutional Trading of 3M

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Markel Corp lifted its position in 3M by 6.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in 3M by 17.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.