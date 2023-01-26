3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share.

3M Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE MMM opened at $112.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.10. The stock has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $175.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in 3M by 19.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,219,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,535,000 after buying an additional 201,750 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in 3M by 11.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,692,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,040,000 after buying an additional 171,365 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in 3M by 32.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 349,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,975,000 after buying an additional 85,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.