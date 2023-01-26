3,156 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 target price (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Up 1.8 %

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $238.42 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.62.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

