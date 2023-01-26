2,577 Shares in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,577 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TopBuild by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TopBuild by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in TopBuild by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.50.

NYSE:BLD opened at $190.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.43. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $140.66 and a fifty-two week high of $243.30.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 29.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

