2,325 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Bought by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 388,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,047,000 after purchasing an additional 26,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.31.

Insider Activity

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $129.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.99. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $132.87.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

