19,250 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Acquired by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.85. The stock had a trading volume of 736,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445,916. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

