1,628 Shares in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Acquired by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,628 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 4.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 3.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 5.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 28.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $481,278.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,566.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $481,278.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,566.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,374 shares of company stock worth $3,691,944. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPSC stock opened at $136.55 on Thursday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $96.41 and a one year high of $146.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 97.54 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.13.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.14. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.83 million. On average, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPSC. TheStreet downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.67.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

