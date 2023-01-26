1,507,250 Shares in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Purchased by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,507,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $60,079,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.84% of National Retail Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James lowered National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

National Retail Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

NNN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.14. The stock had a trading volume of 110,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.66. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 125.71%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

