14,541 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,541 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 632.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.15.

Fortinet Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $51.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.34. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

