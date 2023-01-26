143,246 Shares in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Purchased by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 143,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,000. John Wiley & Sons accounts for 1.6% of Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WLY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.33. 8,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,980. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $56.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.98.

John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $514.84 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 79.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Aref Matin sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $498,189.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,302.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.