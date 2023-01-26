10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,490,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 104,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 34,575 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,552,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 50,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,626 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $55,397.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $80,439.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,417,481.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $55,397.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,663 shares of company stock valued at $227,008 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ TXG opened at $46.00 on Thursday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average of $35.69.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.13 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 33.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Stories

