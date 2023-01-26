10,353 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Purchased by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 235.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 160,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 112,378 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $273,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,028,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,166,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIC opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70.

