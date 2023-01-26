1,000 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Bought by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 34.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analog Devices Trading Down 0.2 %
ADI stock opened at $168.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $180.01. The firm has a market cap of $85.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15.
Analog Devices Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.58%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on ADI. Truist Financial raised their price target on Analog Devices from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.14.
Insider Activity at Analog Devices
In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,887 shares of company stock worth $5,349,127. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
About Analog Devices
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
