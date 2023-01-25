Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Down 4.1%

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.59 and last traded at $9.59. 225,489 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,050,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZYME has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks Trading Up 4.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 751.00% and a negative return on equity of 89.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 920,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $7,038,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,488,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,937,583.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,846,200 shares of company stock worth $16,073,510. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zymeworks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 47,785 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Zymeworks by 70.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 93,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 38,714 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,060,000 after purchasing an additional 267,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 26.6% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 373,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 78,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.