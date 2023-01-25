Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ QQQ traded down $6.65 on Wednesday, reaching $281.72. The company had a trading volume of 11,128,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,864,883. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.24 and a 200-day moving average of $287.48. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $371.83.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
