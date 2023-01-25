Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Has $15.24 Million Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,079 shares during the quarter. Pentair accounts for approximately 2.9% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $15,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Shares of PNR traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.95. 122,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,332. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $65.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 27.41%.

In other news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $178,167.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

